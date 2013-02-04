UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 4 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week stronger on Monday, helped by a 2.5 percent jump in Ping An Insurance after China approved the sale of HSBC's remaining stake in the mainland's second-largest insurer.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,866.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts