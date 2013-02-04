HONG KONG Feb 4 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week stronger on Monday, helped by a 2.5 percent jump in Ping An Insurance after China approved the sale of HSBC's remaining stake in the mainland's second-largest insurer.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,866.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent.