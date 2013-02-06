HONG KONG Feb 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as strength in the Chinese banking sector helped benchmark indexes rebound from one-month closing lows in the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,292.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. Both indexes had closed on Tuesday at their lowest since Jan. 8.