UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong shares were set to start Tuesday at their lowest level so far in 2013, as weakness in the financial and property sectors and gains in defensive counters pointed to risk aversion among investors.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent at 22,640 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts