HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with Cosco Pacific leading gains among growth-sensitive counters on the Hang Seng Index with a 3 percent rise.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at 22,826.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.4 percent.