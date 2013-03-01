HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 3.3 percent loss for Sun Hung Kai Properties after the local developer gave a conservative sales guidance despite a positive first half corporate showing.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 22,957.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent.