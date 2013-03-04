HONG KONG, March 4 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week lower on Monday, with the Chinese property sector weak after Beijing announced more tightening measures in a bid to contain housing costs on the eve of the country's annual parliamentary meetings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 22,866.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.2 percent.