UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for Chinese banks and a rebounding mainland property sector after steep losses earlier this week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,750.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.2 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts