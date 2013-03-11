HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday, helped by a 2 percent rise for global supply chain manager Li & Fung after a positive U.S. payrolls report late last week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,131.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.