HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong shares are set to start weaker on Thursday, with New World Development leading losses among local property developers after two of the territory's leading banks raised mortgage rates for the first time since 2011.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 22,484.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.