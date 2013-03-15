HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares were likely to open higher on Friday, with index gains buoyed by a 1.7 percent rise for heavyweight HSBC Holdings which is helping trim losses on the week.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,705.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.