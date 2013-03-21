HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong shares are set to start slightly higher on Thursday, with strength in Chinese banks offseting a 4.9 percent slide for Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings after its 2012 earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,285.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.