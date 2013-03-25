HONG KONG, March 25 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday after Cyprus clinched a bailout deal, with Chinese oil majors CNOOC Ltd and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rising after their earnings reports.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at 22,327.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.3 percent.