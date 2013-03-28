HONG KONG, March 28 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with Chinese banks broadly weaker after the country's banking regulator ordered banks to strengthen checks on underlying assets of a range of wealth management products.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 22,390.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.