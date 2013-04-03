HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 4.3 percent jump for Chinese snacks producer Want Want China.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,527.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent.