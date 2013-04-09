HONG KONG, April 9 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, helped by gains by mainland-focused food producers Tingyi and Want Want China ahead of the release of March inflation data for the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 21,800.2. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.