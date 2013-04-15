HONG KONG, April 15 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, with Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group headed for a third straight loss and topping percentage losses on the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 3-percent slide.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.4 percent at 21,998.7. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.