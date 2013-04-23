HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, with Chinese property counters up ahead of the April HSBC flash purchasing managers' index for China due shortly after the market open.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 22,085.7. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.2 percent.