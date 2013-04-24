HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 3.7 percent climb by Huaneng Power after the company trumped expectations with a 178 percent surge in first quarter net profit.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at 22,067 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.5 percent.