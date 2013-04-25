HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong shares are set to start at a three-week high on Thursday, with China Minsheng Bank jumping 5.7 percent after reporting positive quarterly earnings, with several from other bellwether Chinese companies due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 22,298.6, its highest since April 3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1 percent.