HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong shares are set to start at their highest since March 15 on Friday, with robust quarterly earnings spurring gains of about 3 percent for China Unicom and China Life Insurance.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,560 points, its highest since March 15. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1 percent.