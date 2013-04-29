HONG KONG, April 29 Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly higher on Monday, with strength in Hang Lung Properties Ltd outweighing weakness for Chinese banking and energy majors on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,567.6. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.