HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with Hang Seng Index gains buoyed by 2.1 percent rises for Tingyi Holdings and China Shenhua Energy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,769.6. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings was indicated to start up 1.1 percent.