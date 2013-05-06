HONG KONG May 6 Hong Kong shares were poised to start at their highest in almost two months on Monday, helped by strong gains for commodities-related counters as Friday's strong U.S. jobs report eased global growth jitters.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at 22,967.8, its highest since March 12. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.5 percent.