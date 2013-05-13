UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG May 13 Hong Kong shares are set the start the week lower on Monday, with coal producer China Shenhua Energy leading losses among Hang Seng Index components with a 2 percent slide.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,245.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts