HONG KONG May 13 Hong Kong shares are set the start the week lower on Monday, with coal producer China Shenhua Energy leading losses among Hang Seng Index components with a 2 percent slide.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,245.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.7 percent.