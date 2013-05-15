HONG KONG May 15 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, with index gains buoyed by a 6 percent jump for supply chain manager Li & Fung after its chairman was reported to have said earnings this year will rebound to 2011 levels.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,074.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5 percent.