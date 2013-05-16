HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by a 5 percent jump for Tencent Holdings after the Chinese internet giant reported a robust 37 percent rise in quarterly profit.

The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 0.3 percent at 23,110.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3 percent.

Tencent more than tripled the number of active users for its mobile chat application in the first quarter, a boon to China's largest online gaming and social networking firm as it tries to diversify its revenue stream.