HONG KONG May 20 Hong Kong shares were set to start at their highest in more than a week on Monday, with index gains helped by a 4.4 percent climb for China Coal Energy as markets returned from a public holiday last Friday.

The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 1.2 percent at 23,348.7, its highest since May 9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.2 percent.