UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares were likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, with benchmark index gains buoyed by a 2 percent climb for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,138.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts