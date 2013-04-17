UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains helped by a rebound in metal prices with gold ornament and jewellery retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings gaining ground.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.6 percent at 21,794.69. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts