HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains helped by a rebound in metal prices with gold ornament and jewellery retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings gaining ground.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.6 percent at 21,794.69. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.