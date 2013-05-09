HONG KONG May 9 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with steel conglomerate Citic Pacific rising 1.6 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,353.68. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.6 percent higher.