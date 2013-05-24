HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Friday, with PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd up 4 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components, extending gains after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,679.36. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.4 percent higher.