HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong shares were poised to start down from a 3-1/2-month high on Tuesday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sliding 1.8 percent after Goldman Sachs launched a sale of their remaining stake in the leading Chinese lender.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,425.7, after closing on Monday at its highest since early February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.5 percent.