HONG KONG May 30 Hong Kong shares are set to start flat on Thursday, with strength in Chinese resource-related counters offset by losses in high yielding counters on lingering concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,562.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.