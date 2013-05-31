HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, with China-focused shoe retailer Belle International topping percentage risers among Hang Seng Index components with a 2.7 percent gain.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,582.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.