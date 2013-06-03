HONG KONG, June 3 Hong Kong shares were poised to start June lower on Monday, with local property developers broadly weaker as New World Development sank to a five-month low following anemic weekend home sales.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.4 percent at 22,301.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent.