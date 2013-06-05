HONG KONG, June 5 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, with Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings, the top Hang Seng Index component, shedding 2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 22,141.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start down 0.7 percent.