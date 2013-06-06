HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, with the property sector again weak on festering worries about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rolling back of its stimulus this year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 21,908.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.9 percent.