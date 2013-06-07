HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with HSBC Holdings the top percentage losers on the Hang Seng benchmark with a 0.9 percent slide.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,768.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.