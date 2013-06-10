HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) the leading risers among Hang Seng benchmark components with a 1.9 percent gain.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 21,592.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent.