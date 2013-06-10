UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, June 10 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) the leading risers among Hang Seng benchmark components with a 1.9 percent gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 21,592.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts