HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares are set to start weaker on Tuesday, with Hang Lung Properties the top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components, sliding 2.1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,542.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated also to start down 0.7 percent.