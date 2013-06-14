UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong shares are poised to bounce off an eight-month closing low on Friday, with Wharf Holdings leading a rebound among local developers, rising 2.9 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 21,083.4 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts