HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong shares are poised to bounce off an eight-month closing low on Friday, with Wharf Holdings leading a rebound among local developers, rising 2.9 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 21,083.4 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.