HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings diving 11.4 percent, more than the 9.1 percent discount from its Monday close on news that a substantial shareholder priced a stake sale.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,102.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.6 percent.