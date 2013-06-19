HONG KONG, June 19 Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on Wednesday, with high yielding names in the local property and utilities sectors mostly weaker as investors await the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,118.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.

China Mengniu Diary shares jumped 8.4 percent after the company announced a HK$12.5 billion ($1.6 billion) offer to buy Carlyle-backed Yashili International Holdings Ltd . Yashili shares were up 3.6 percent.