HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong shares were poised to open on Thursday near their lowest level since September, with interest rate-related counters such as property developers down after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could reduce its stimulus later this year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 20,668.8, near a nine-month low set last week. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.