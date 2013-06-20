UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong shares were poised to open on Thursday near their lowest level since September, with interest rate-related counters such as property developers down after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could reduce its stimulus later this year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 20,668.8, near a nine-month low set last week. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts