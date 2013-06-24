HONG KONG, June 24 Hong Kong shares were poised to open the week down on Monday, with China Minsheng Bank one of the bigger losers among mainland banks, sliding 2.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 20,023.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.5 percent.