HONG KONG, June 25 Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on Tuesday, with some Chinese banks weaker ahead of the first of two open market operations in the mainland to gauge the extent of the cash crunch that has raised fears of a banking crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,776 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.