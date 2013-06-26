HONG KONG, June 26 Hong Kong shares were set to
start higher on Wednesday after China's central bank sought to
ease fears of a credit crunch, with China Coal Energy Co Ltd
seen rising 4.8 percent to be the top percentage
gainer among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.2 percent at
20,090.76. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 1.9 percent
higher.
China's central bank said on Tuesday it will not turn the
screws too hard on banks in its drive to curb easy credit,
seeking to allay fears of a banking crisis that had driven
SHanghai shares to their lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years on
Tuesday.