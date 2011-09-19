(Corrects first paragraph to show mine suspended in Shanxi province, not Shaanxi)

HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, led by China Coal Energy Co Ltd after its mining operations in north Shanxi Province were suspended after eight miners died over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.07 percent at 19,247.59 points. The China Enterprises Index was set to start down 1.33 percent at 10,113.02 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)