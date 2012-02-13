(Repeats to fixed page)

HONG KONG Feb 13 Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open on Monday dragged by financials although losses were limited by positive sentiment after the Greek parliment passed an austerity bill, putting the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent at 20,675.22 at 0135 GMT. The China Enterprises Index was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)