Feb 8 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged down by a 2.3 percent fall for Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) ahead of China's January inflation and trade data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,101.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent.